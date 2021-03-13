More on U.S. Rep. French Hill (Plutocrat, Little Rock), who I noted yesterday for his dishonest depiction of the former guy’s supposed excellent distribution of vaccine in Operation Warp Speed.

Hill distributed an email last night — Friday, March 12. I’ve shown here the beginning of it, sent at 7:47 p.m. It urged people to get shots and then listed Arkansas Health Department shot clinics. He gave details on five — one Thursday and four Friday. Only one of the four, in Fordyce, was open as late as 4 p.m. Friday, almost four hours before the email was delivered.

Heckuva job, Frenchie. Worthy of the former guy who failed to provide a last-mile vaccine delivery plan before fleeing prosecutors for Florida.