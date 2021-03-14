4.58M = ~2.2% of the US adult population and 1.4% of the *entire* US population. Vaccinated in one day. That’s amazing. https://t.co/w60us1Y1C6 — Phillip Carter (@Carter_PE) March 14, 2021

Interesting. The Biden administration is going to hit its 100 million shots in 100 days WAY early at this rate.

Advertisement

By way of comparison: Arkansas reported on March 13 (Saturday) that 20,775 shots had been administered in 24 hours. That’s about .68 of 1 percent of Arkansas’s population.

Here’s a state comparison based on CDC numbers through March 12. It ranks Arkansas 48th in the percentage of available doses of vaccine administered. In the percentage of the population that has received at least one short, Arkansas ranks 44th. In this tracker, Arkansas rises to 44th in the percentage of doses used.

Advertisement

The dependence on private pharmacies (hard as they are working) isn’t enough. Nor is the cramped eligibility. Nor is the resistance in broad swaths of Arkansas to taking a shot.

Open up eligibility, governor. Call out the National Guard. Maybe the resisters will get the drift.

Advertisement

PS: I heard first-hand last night of another business with workers ineligible to get shots under the governor’s rules who’ve found a way to get them. I’m glad for them. And I’m not about to blow the whistle on their provider, not with all the appointments going begging. But it is another indication of the incoherence of the state’s system.

Open it up.