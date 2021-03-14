The State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Beebe man Saturday by a Lonoke County deputy and Austin police officer.
Dustin Black, 24, reportedly was killed by officers searching for him after he reportedly fired a shotgun at an Austin woman. She wasn’t hit. He fled about 8 p.mk. from a home on Seminole Circle. From the release:
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Black was located, outside near the same home where the shooting had occurred earlier in the evening. He was still armed with a shotgun. A local police officer and sheriff’s deputy gave repeated orders for Black to drop the gun. Black reportedly then raised the gun toward the law enforcement officers who fired their guns, wounding him. An ambulance was called to the scene by the officers who then approached Black and began providing life-sustaining aid. Neither of the law enforcement officers who had confronted Black were injured.
Black died at 11:33 PM while being treated at a North Little Rock hospital.