Governor Hutchinson was on CBS’ Face the Nation today and when I first read the transcript I thought, is this a re-run?

No, but it was same old spin-and-grin.

Richest moment: The Biden stimulus package is too big, he said. But he also said Arkansas didn’t get enough money because the formula bases some of the money on unemployment, reducing Arkansas’s $4 billion payouts by about 10 percent of what it could have been.

He also isn’t happy the money can’t be used for tax cuts. He fears this might get in the way of his plan to cut the sales tax on used cars (and, though he didn’t say it, on millionaires’ income tax.) With an existing half-billion-dollar surplus, he’s got a lot of wiggle room on tax cuts. Or on services to all Arkansas citizens, emphasis on the neediest, if he was so inclined.

He conceded a problem getting people to get a shot in Arkansas. He acknowledged, at least, that Trump tribalism (some might call it ignorance) is a problem.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All right, Governor, let me ask you what’s happening in your state. Our CBS polling, as you heard at the top of the show, is- is reflecting a real partisan divide in terms of willingness to get the vaccine. Young Republicans, in particular, are resistant to it. Are you seeing that problem and how are you combating it? GOV. HUTCHINSON: We are seeing that problem and the poll numbers are troubling because in Arkansas, it’s a very pro-Trump state in terms of the last election. And- and so we see that resistance. Whenever we are opening up eligibility for the vaccine, we’re moving through it very quickly because we’re not having everybody sign up to take it. What we’re doing to address it is having influencers who would need to broaden that to help shape the thinking. But as more and more people get the vaccine, they see it’s a way to get back to more normal life. They’re excited about it. They’re optimistic. So, I see those numbers changing. Sometimes someone will not take the vaccine saying, “I just want to wait a little bit longer to make sure everything’s OK.” We’re encouraging them not to do that. When it’s your turn, take the vaccine. But at the same time, we’re going to move through the eligibility and then we’re going to have to come back and catch up because we’ll probably be at a 50% rate. We need to get up to 70 to 80% acceptance rate to increase the immuni- immunization of the vaccine.

With this problem, why would you lift the mask mandate, Hutchinson was asked. Same old, same old. The time for mandates has ended. (It never worked in Arkansas anyway because it wasn’t enforced.) Time for good judgment, he said. He said he expects it will happen. Because, I guess, he still lives in dreamland.

He declined to offer an opinion on Andrew Cuomo.

If you can figure out what he said about dealing with immigrant asylum seekers, let me know.