Update: At least three people shot at Embassy Suites Saturday nighthttps://t.co/LixUMZCRFD — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) March 14, 2021

Here’s what KARK is reporting so far about a shooting at the Embassy Suites on Financial Centre Parkway last night.

All these guns aren’t making people safer, it appears.

I had to snark a bit at a news report about weapons — hammers, bear spray and guns — found when Portland police surrounded and detained about 100 protesters.

How many guns might you find if you rounded up 100 people in Arkansas?

KARK’s Hoagland has added that two of the wounded have serious injuries and that the shooting occurred in the parking lot.