With Sarah Huckabee Sanders talking about her yen to cut taxes; with Governor Hutchinson moaning that he can’t use the stimulus windfall to cut taxes, and with many in the Arkansas legislature hungry to give more income tax cuts to the wealthy, the timing is right for this from New York, magazine.

While the Biden rescue plan transparently aims to help the working class, Republicans hold fast to their preference to help the rich. See the chart that shows how the benefits flowed from the previous administration’s $2.2 trillion income tax cut and how the Biden stimulus will flow.

But it gets worse.

Just yesterday, 25 Senate Republicans [including Tom Cotton] introduced a bill to repeal the estate tax. To understand how few people would benefit from this measure, begin with the fact that the estate tax currently exempts completely any transfer worth $11 million — per spouse. That means a couple can pass on more than $22 million to their heirs tax-free, without any estate-planning maneuvers at all. And, of course, that only begins to describe the other ways to avoid taxes. The largest is the “stepped-up basis” loophole, which allows heirs to avoid any tax at all on the capital gains accrued before the estate is transferred. This is not a small loophole. Among estates worth $100 million or more, 55 percent of the value is composed of unrealized capital gains — income that will be taxed at a rate of 0 percent. The estate-planning industry has innumerable other ways to minimize or avoid taxation. All told, the effective tax rate (that is, the percentage actually paid to the IRS) on inheritances is well under half the 40 percent statutory rate. Why are Republicans so obsessed with repealing a tax paid exclusively by people who inherit massive fortunes? They think it’s unfair to make them pay anything. “The estate tax may be the most unfair tax on the books,” explains Finance Committee ranking member Mike Crapo. They’re not making an economic argument. They’re making a moral argument. They are — as far as I can tell — genuinely disgusted by the burden faced by people who inherit vast stores of wealth.

A tax-free $22 million for all couples in inheritance and all the Waltons owe ZERO on the stepped-up basis of the unearned billions in Walmart stock they’ve inherited (same for other lucky spermers of other great commercial fortunes.) Awfully unfair. By the way, Arkansas already took care of the ultra-rich by eliminating its estate tax, which was a percentage of the federal tax. Look around you at the prosperity that has engendered in Darkansas.