The House today voted 72-20 to approve SB 289 to allow refusal of medical services on reasons of “conscience.”

It is aimed at protecting people who don’t want to participate, particularly, in contraception, abortion or services to gay and transgender people.

Advertisement

Rep. Brandt Smith defended the bill as modeled after bills in Mississippi and Illinois and said it contained protections to avoid discrimination. That’s not true. The laws in both states are substantially different.

As Rep. Tippi McCullough pointed out in the sole speech in opposition, the Mississippi bill specifically prohibits using “conscience” to refuse service on several specific discriminatory grounds, including race, gender and sexual orientation.

Advertisement

The bill has nothing to do with its title, protecting “ethics and diversity,” McCullough said. It’s yet another in a long line of bills that use religious freedom as a pretext to infringe on the rights of others, here by restricting medical care. It’s reprehensible, she said.

State and federal laws already protect religious freedom. The bill, she simply piles on others that have been filed and “hangs like a dark cloud of intolerance over our state.”

Advertisement

Smith claims the governor supports this bill. He noted Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe, an opponent of a version of this bill in a previous session, now supports it.