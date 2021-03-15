KARK reports on the Boyle Park shooting death Saturday of 10-year-old Ja’Aliyah Hughes, who was apparently caught in the crossfire of men in an argument.

Her mother, Laquita Bradley, said her daughter was an honor student from the first grade. She said her pregnancy with Ja’Aliyah had changed her life.

“That was my strength, that was my motivation to where I am right now. They robbed me of my own child,” Bradley said. During a Facebook live, Bradley said she tried everything she could to save her daughter. “I never thought I’d be doing CPR on my daughter,” Bradley said.

Ladarius Burnett and Eric Hall Jr. have both surrendered as suspects in the shooting.

Bradly has organized a Go Fund Me page for family expenses.

The Little Rock School District issued a statement about the death of the fifth grader.

It is with profound sadness that the Little Rock School District (LRSD) extends sympathy to the family, classmates and teachers of the 10-year-old student who tragically lost her life Saturday, March 13, 2021. Teachers describe the LRSD 5th grader as a smart, quiet, beautiful student whose “smile would light up a room.” “Losing a child is one of the most unimaginable tragedies that could happen,” said LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore. “That burden becomes even more overwhelming when the loss of that child is from senseless violence. The 10-year-old was a bright student who had her life ahead of her and we can only imagine what she would have become. Our sincere condolences are with her family and all who knew and loved her.” The District’s Student Services Division has arranged counseling services for students and staff who knew the student. Additionally, because this unfortunate news could have a broader impact, the counseling team has been alerted and stands ready to assist any students or families who may be struggling as a result of this tragedy. LRSD families may contact the counselors assigned to their students’ respective schools for assistance.

Kejuan McGill, 22, of North Little Rock, also was wounded in the shooting, police said today. He was hopsitalized but his condition wasn’t known.