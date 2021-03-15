After no debate, the Senate narrowly approved SB 339 by Sen. Dorothy English to allow restaurants to delivered limited amounts of alcoholic drinks with deliveries.

The vote was 19-11, with five present and others not voting. The bill, which now goes to the House, needed 18 votes to pass.

The bill allows delivery of a six-pack of beer, a bottle of wine or 32 inches of a mixed drink.

Legislation passed earlier in the session allowed liquor stores to make deliveries.

Under pandemic emergency rules, restaurants have been able to make alcohol sales with to-go orders.