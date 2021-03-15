Great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump! pic.twitter.com/mn81i9AbsU — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 15, 2021



Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the candidate for Arkansas governor, continues to avoid Arkansas for campaign activities. And talk to reporters? Forget about it.

But she did boast on Twitter of a “surprise” appearance by the former guy over the weekend. Location not disclosed, but it the setting a Mara Lago look about it.

She also touted an endorsement (at what appeared to be a different event) by a former Democrat and Georgia state representative, Black Trump supporter Vernon Jones. ICYMI: He’s a crackpot.

Sanders also continued to act like she’s running for president rather than governor of Arkansas. Case in point.

In just 50 days under President Biden, our border is open to a new flood of illegal immigrants while many schools and businesses remain closed. It’s a disgrace. Our freedom and the rule of law are under attack, and when I’m governor I’ll be on the frontline fighting for you. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 11, 2021

Not that it matters much, but: 1) the borders aren’t open, though they are swarmed by people who desperately want to be part of the U.S. now that the sociopath is gone, and 2) Arkansas schools are open, if not always wisely.

Also: to the news that the Biden stimulus money can’t be used for tax-cutting, Sanders vowed to cut taxes no matter what the feds might say. Again: Nobody said states can’t cut taxes. They just said the stimulus money had to be spent to help people, not comfort millionaires.