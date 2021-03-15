The House approved a couple of bills already approved by the Senate that signal the governor went too far, at least to their liking, with pandemic health directives.

Fines of businesses

The House approved 67-20 SB 301 to forgive fines of business, particularly restaurants and bars, for violating emergency health directives by the governor.

Governor Hutchinson opposed the legislation, which will result in a refund of $37,950 in fines, which gives you some idea of how lightly the health directives were enforced (generally only in egregious circumstances.

Rep. Mark Perry, Andrew Collins and Denise Garner all had questions or spoke against the bill. It sends a bad signal to forgive a rule violation, particularly for those who tried to follow the rules during the pandemic. Perry noted his business suffered from shutting down in-house dining for 12 restaurants, but they did it because it was what the governor asked and it was the right thing to do.

Supporters said businesses shouldn’t be punished because patrons wouldn’t wear masks.

Disaster emergencies

The House also approved, 78-16, SB 379, carried by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, that gives the legislature more say in declaration of statewide disaster emergencies, including a meeting eight days after a governor’s declaration to say whether the entire legislature agrees. The bill allows the legislature to terminate executive orders. The bill also will diminish the power of the Health director and Board of Health to impose quarantines by giving the legislature review of these decisions.

The bill also impacts the current emergency. The provisions will include a vote to terminate the current disaster emergency eight days after it becomes law. There are ho standing directives to be reviewed is the toothless mask mandate, which the governor has said he intends to lift on March 31 absent evidence that it shouldn’t be done.

No one spoke against the bill. Rep. Jack Ladyman said the governor probably wasn’t happy with all aspects of the bill, but some in the legislature weren’t. He said the bill was “the best that we can do.”

Gazaway mentioned that another bill is coming that will give the legislature more control over spending of federal COVID relief money. The state is soon to receive $1.5 billion for state government alone, with billions more going to other agencies in Arkansas.