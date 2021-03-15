The Arkansas Blog reported last week about the snafu that resulted when, in the name of government efficiency, the Hutchinson administration moved processing and collection of the franchise tax on businesses from the secretary of state’s office to the Department of Finance and Administration.

The change took effect on Jan. 1. It proved such a headache for filers under DFA’s auspices that everybody wants to give the job back to the secretary of state. But a law change is necessary.

It’s on the Senate Revenue and Tax Committee agenda this morning, SB 525.

Bill has an emergency clause and needs it because both DFA and the SOS have announced the switchback begins TODAY.

UPDATE: The bill came out of committee in about six minutes this morning. Sen. Jonathan Dismang said the new system had been “burdensome” and the switch will be more “simplistic.”

Dismang said “in theory” the idea of combining taxes in one place was a good idea. The signup required by the DFA system takes more time. Dismang said no cost would be incurred by the secretary of state re-assuming the job.