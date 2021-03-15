An effort again is underway to do something about ever-lengthening freight trains that create safety hazards for crews and contribute to community problems with extended blockage of rail crossings.

The powerful railroad lobby stymied an effort to put a limit on train length in 2019. And trains grow longer, as long as three miles.

Another legislative effort is underway this year, led by the railroad workers union, but the rail lobby is as powerful as ever. (Even without the Choo Choo Room lobbying suite that long comforted lawmakers in the cocktail hour, gone thanks to both the pandemic and recent half-hearted limits on lobbyist entertainment.)

I got this note last week:

My name is Gerald S. Sale III, and I am the State Legislative Director for the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART TD). SMART TD (formerly the United Transportation Union founded in Hot Springs), our union is the largest of the rail unions in an industry that is almost 90% organized. I’ve been a Conductor for over 17 years as well. This duality provides me with a unique perspective when it comes to rail legislation. Last legislative session, we introduced and passed a train length limitation due to growing safety concerns. The rail lobby pushed the legislation into an interim study which was not conducted. Since that time, Arkansas trains have more than doubled in length, causing more disruptions and endangering the public.

HB 1631 to limit train length is on the agenda in the rarely covered House transportation committee Tuesday morning.

Though train crossing delays may not be a concern where you live, they are a real concern in many places, particularly small communities and rural areas, including as an impediment to emergency vehicles.

Here’s a full desclription of the problem.

The first page summarizes: