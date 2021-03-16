The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the extension of entertainment districts in Hillcrest and SoMa Tuesday.

In 2019, Arkansas General Assembly passed a law that allowed cities to create the districts, where patrons of legal drinking age can enjoy alcoholic beverages in public. In July 2019, the Little Rock board passed ordinances allowing entertainment districts in the city, including temporary ones, and established a permanent entertainment district in the River Market.

In July 2020, to help restaurants in SoMa endure the pandemic, the board of directors approved a temporary district in that neighborhood on Main Street from 12th to 17th streets. The entertainment district’s hours of operations are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. every day but Monday. Tuesday, the board extended the district for 13 weeks, until June 18, 2021.

In January, the city board approved a narrower temporary entertainment district for Hillcrest — only for its first Thursday Shop & Sip event. The board extended that approval through June 3. The district will continue to be open monthly on the first Thursday from 4-9 p.m.

None of the entertainment districts allow you to roll up with an open container. You’ve got to buy your alcoholic drink from a bar or restaurant in the district and carry it in a branded cup.