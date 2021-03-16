Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today that her office is one of 18 states seeking to overturn a federal court ruling upholding a Maine law that prohibits public payments for high school education at religious schools.

Maine allows families in towns without a public high school to receive tuition to attend a public or private school, as long as it’s not a religious school.

Rutledge and the others frame this as discrimination against religion.

Arkansas allows its existing voucher program, which supports about 500 students, to be used in religious schools. Pending legislation would double the voucher program, with virtually no limits (including accountability as to standards or performance).