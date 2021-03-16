Arkansas Workforce Services has announced the availability of additional unemployment benefits for certain categories of people with self-employment income. This was established by Congress back in late December.

Here’s the release. If the past is prologue, the system will be plagued with problems for claimants.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (DWS) has announced that Arkansans receiving benefits through certain unemployment programs may begin applying for the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program. MEUC is a new, temporary program created by the Continued Assistance Act for workers who had multiple sources of income. MEUC provides an additional $100 weekly in extra benefits to eligible claimants who have at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year. MEUC benefits will be available from the week ending January 2, 2021 through the week ending September 4, 2021. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants are not eligible for MEUC.

You could be eligible for MEUC if you are already receiving unemployment benefits [from a program other than Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)], you are receiving benefits for weeks claimed that are covered by the MEUC program, you have at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year, and you submit documentation that clearly shows $5,000 net income when you apply for MEUC. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants are not eligible for MEUC.

Documentation of income is required when applying for MEUC. You can provide a copy of your income tax return for the most recent taxable year ending prior to your application for regular unemployment insurance benefits. If you filed a claim in 2020, the most recent taxable year would be 2019 for your self-employment tax records. If you filed a claim in 2021, the most recent taxable year would be 2020. If a tax return is not available, other acceptable documentation of self-employment income includes, but is not limited to, paycheck stubs, bank receipts, business records, ledgers, contracts, invoices, billing statements.

Claimants identified as potentially eligible for the MEUC program will receive an MEUC Application Packet from DWS in the mail. The MEUC application and questionnaire are also available to download on ARunemployment.com- click on the green box that says, “Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)”. The completed packet may be submitted with the required documentation via mail or email.

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services

Attn: MEUC

PO Box 8007

Little Rock, AR 72203

ADWS.515Unit@arkansas.gov