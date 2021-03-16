Within a week Sen. Tom Cotton has blasted the Fraternal Order of Police and, now, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as stooges for woke liberals.

OK then.

Advertisement

His objections include the chamber’s support for the Biden stimulus legislaton. But there’s lot more.

“[T]hey often serve, too, as just a front service for woke corporations who are trying to peddle anti-American theories and demanding that their employees get reeducated and indoctrinated on anti-American ideas, like the fact that somehow we’re all terribly racist, or every one of our institutions is racist, and we all need to go to reeducation camps,” Cotton said. The Chamber responded with a statement saying: “Washington is confused. The U.S. Chamber is proud to work tirelessly to support our members and businesses of every size around the nation and the world. The Chamber is committed to working with pro-free enterprise, pro-business, pro-governing members of Congress in both parties.”

If you oppose something Cotton supports (or vice versa) you are “woke.”

Advertisement

Let us hope voters are sufficiently “woke” when Tall Talking Tom goes after the presidency in 2024.