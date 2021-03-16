Another day and another batch of legislation reflecting the legislature’s preoccupation with sex and its byproduct.

The House voted 77-12 to approve HB 1402 to throw up more obstacles for women seeking an abortion by pills prescribed in the first few weeks or pregnancies. The rules include a pregnancy and blood test, recordkeeping, lectures for the patient, standards for the doctor and a required effort to schedule a follow-up visit.

The Senate voted 29-0, with five voting present, on Sen. Bob Ballinger’s 389 to require notice to parents when sex education, sexual orientation or gender identity might be a topic in a class and an opportunity for them to examine the course material beforehand.

A House committee also took up Rep. Robin Lundstrum’s bill to make it harder still to get a pill abortion early in pregnancy by imposing a three-day waiting period before getting pills. It would first require lectures to a woman about such things as adoption alternatives as well as extensive reporting, including asking a woman why she wanted an abortion (as if the state has any business asking), and criminal penalties for violations. It apparently was speedily endorsed, too, but the video went haywire during the presentation, so I need to check further.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS: More grim discussion on this topic in a Senate committee. One amendment, that enjoys favor with committee members would strip the Arkansas Supreme Court of rule-making power and put it in the hands of the special-interest controlled legislature. Another would allow the legislature to call itself into session, currently a power reserved for the governor. Both proposals drew opposition. No votes were taken today.