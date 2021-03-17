The COVID-19 caseload in Arkansas continues a recent rise of more than 300 a day — by 325 to 327,781 in the last 24 hours.

Deaths rose by 14, to 5,507

Active cases dropped by 67, to 2,808.

Hospitalizations at 2 p.m. today were 260, up three from yesterday.

I’ll add the daily summary and vaccination report soon. UPDATE:

Said the governor:

New cases and testing are nearly identical to last week. Our active cases continue to fall with over 400 fewer than last week. These numbers are encouraging, but it’s important we get vaccinated. Be patient and the supply will be increasing.

The supply looks pretty big to me now — a 600,000-plus surplus — especially at a shot rate of only 16,000 in a day.