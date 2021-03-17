Are you over 19 years old and wanting to get the vaccine but NOT in group 1B or 1C? All volunteers for pop up clinic will be eligible, regardless of classification, to receive the vaccine. To learn more about volunteering or to sign up go to https://t.co/a0aD0SjQOl. pic.twitter.com/ejkO5LRiAk — Mosaic Church (@mosaicchurch) March 16, 2021



For reasons inadequately explained, Governor Hutchinson will NOT put the power of the state behind mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. But some are stepping into the void with big-volume events of their own.

And the Mosaic Church is particularly notable for its outreach to people not yet included in the newly expanded list of those eligible for shots. You can have no qualifying health condition or occupation to get a shot if you volunteer to help their vaccination efforts.

And Rock Region METRO, the transit provider, is joining in another mass clinic like one that served hundreds last week at the downtown travel center. Details:

WHO: Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1A, 1B and 1C Participants