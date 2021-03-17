Are you over 19 years old and wanting to get the vaccine but NOT in group 1B or 1C? All volunteers for pop up clinic will be eligible, regardless of classification, to receive the vaccine. To learn more about volunteering or to sign up go to https://t.co/a0aD0SjQOl. pic.twitter.com/ejkO5LRiAk
— Mosaic Church (@mosaicchurch) March 16, 2021
For reasons inadequately explained, Governor Hutchinson will NOT put the power of the state behind mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. But some are stepping into the void with big-volume events of their own.
And the Mosaic Church is particularly notable for its outreach to people not yet included in the newly expanded list of those eligible for shots. You can have no qualifying health condition or occupation to get a shot if you volunteer to help their vaccination efforts.
And Rock Region METRO, the transit provider, is joining in another mass clinic like one that served hundreds last week at the downtown travel center. Details:
WHO: Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1A, 1B and 1C Participants
WHAT: In partnership with Baptist Health, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, Rock Region METRO is co-hosting a public walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Excel Center® at the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas campus, 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., Little Rock. The first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be administered to participants, with the second followup shot slated for Friday, April 9 at The Excel Center®. The vaccination will be free; no insurance is required. Participants should bring an ID badge, pay stubs or letter from their employers and an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID to provide proof of their Phase 1A, 1B or 1C status. Participants will be asked to remain on site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation. For more information on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, visit healthyarkansas.gov.
WHEN: Friday, March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: The Excel Center® at the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas campus, 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., Little Rock
HOW: Participants may simply come to The Excel Center® Friday during clinic hours. No appointment is necessary. The Rock Region METRO bus route serving the center is Route 23 Baseline/Southwest. For bus maps and schedules, visit rrmetro.org and be sure to check for active service alerts, including ongoing COVID-19-related service alerts.