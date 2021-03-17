This threat is ridiculous. Its theory is that Congress lacks power to set aside $350B for federal spending that isn’t available as a slush fund to fill budget holes created by state and local tax cuts. Absurd. That’s just the power of the purse. Period. https://t.co/wSgyW8ahtf — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 17, 2021

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is among 21 Republican state legal officers who’ve objected to limits in the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus legislation on using the money to pay for tax cuts.

They argue it’s unconstitutional. Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, as you can see, takes a different view.

From the Washington Post:

The letter, which you can read here, specifically targets $350 billion set aside for cities, counties and states to pay for pandemic costs.

Lawmakers included the provision to ensure Washington isn’t footing the bill on behalf of states that later take deliberate steps to reduce their revenue. But the guardrails frustrated many GOP leaders, who said in a letter to the Treasury Department that the law’s vague wording threatens to interfere with states in good financial standing that sought to provide “such tax relief with or without the prospect of COVID-19 relief funds.”

The attorneys general from Arizona, Georgia, West Virginia and 18 other states called on the Biden administration to make it clear that they can proceed with some of their plans to cut taxes, including those that predate the stimulus, in a seven-page missive sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday. Otherwise, they said, the relief law “would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic” — and they threatened to take “appropriate additional action” in response. Some state officials are already discussing a possible lawsuit.

Sure. We know tax cuts are always better than fully funding government services or repairing infrastructure or restoring lost jobs.

Arkansas, by the way, has a used car sales tax cut in the hopper. If the state’s half-billion-dollar surplus isn’t enough to pay for that without tapping money meant to help people, we need some new calculators at the Department of Finance and Administration. (Though given its failure at taking over the franchise tax system, maybe we do.)

The real rub is the hankering Arkansas has to give millionaires another whopping giveaway by a reduction in the top income tax bracket. They got 75 percent of the last tax cut and, look around: Hasn’t prosperity trickled upon the state in a mighty stream?

Oddly, Rutledge hasn’t issued a news release about her participation in this effort just yet.