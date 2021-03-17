Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans a “virtual” state of the city address at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, modeled on a White House presentation — with music, personal testimony and other inspiration. But the main event is his “plan to Rebuild the Rock and put our city back on the right footing for more success in 2021 and beyond.”

Advertisement

In other words, he’ll reveal his tax increase plan, delayed in 2020 by the pandemic.

The city last raised its sales tax in 2012, by one cent on the dollar. 5/8ths of a cent was permanent. 3/8ths of a cent was dedicated to capital projects and expires this year.

Advertisement

Based on what I’m hearing from polling and focus groups, expect the mayor to talk about this:

A one-cent sales tax increase (or five-eights of a cent higher than the rate today), which would raise somewhere north of $50 million a year. A 10-year plan for spending that half-billion in gross income that will promise $5 million worth of Zoo work a year and perhaps a new major exhibit (giraffes are mentioned); $4 million a year for care of children aged 0-2; $2 million a year for housing; $1 million for job training; $5 million split between public works and streets. I haven’t heard yet if any specific help will be promised for public schools. Perhaps $6 million will be dedicated to police and fire, with a major portion for a new West Little Rock fire station. A figure of $16 million for parks has been mentioned, which was in the plan unveiled last year that was delayed. The vote would be at a special election in June. The city’s total sales tax will rise to 2.125 cents on the dollar and a total sales tax rate in the city of 9.625 cents, not counting the restaurant and hotel tax. The sales tax will be put before voters with no strings. The specific laundry list of spending that Scott will outline tomorrow would have to be approved by the City Board.

Would the Board agree to the priorities the mayor outlines tomorrow? If the Board approves the mayor’s request to call a sales tax election, that would come with some sense of obligation on the part of board members to support the outline he provides for that tax.

Advertisement

Undertaking new ongoing programs (child care and housing) will carry the intricacies of sustaining new programs over time. This is particularly true since the city hasn’t wholly fulfilled the promise to beef up the Police Department with the 2012 sales tax, much less Scott’s election season promise to add 100 officers to the force. A look around at infrastructure might suggest more attention to streets than they’ve received.

$50 million is a lot of money. But it can’t be — or shouldn’t be — wholly obligated by a Christmas tree of promised new spending. Existing employees need raises. Mass transit costs always rise. The city is in a temporary agreement with the county on jail costs, which are exploding. It will be asked to pay more.

A factor to consider: The city is expected to get some $34 million from the Biden stimulus legislation, to cope with the costs of the pandemic. This money can’t be used in place of a tax increase, but it might be possible to spend it in ways harmonious with helping people and achieving the broad aims of the mayor. I’d prefer something concrete that people could see and touch for a long time to come.

The mayor’s popularity is high. He has a dedicated base of support. He’ll bring this tax proposal to an electorate more favorably disposed than many to tax increases. He hasn’t always brought the unity he promised (police issues particularly come to mind). I can see some friction points in the tax plan as well.