Opinion | The anti-‘Roe v. Wade’ movement is increasingly disconnected from facts – The Washington Post https://t.co/wGde9UlcmO — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) March 17, 2021



And the anti-abortion bills keep coming. Concern for women, even victims of rape, is not much in evidence.

On a Senate committee agenda today is SB 463 by Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning). Among other difficulties it presents for women seeking abortion is this heartless provision: To the extent that abortion remains legal in Arkansas, with exceptions in certain limiting statutes for cases of rape and incest, Johnson would require:

when documentation is presented that states that the crime has been reported to law enforcement. The physician or abortion facility shall: (i) File the documentation that a crime has been reported to law enforcement in the pregnant woman’s medical record; and (ii) Report to the Department of Health the number of abortions performed because of rape or incest.

In short, that cousin of Sen. Bob Ballinger he referenced recently in Senate debate. She as the product of raped by a family member. That victim didn’t get an abortion, but under this law she could not have unless she coujld produce a documented report to law enforcement that a rape had occurred. Daddy might not like that, you think?

And extensive records must be kept and those records must be put in the hands of the state Health Department (incidentaly governed by an anti-abortion Board of Health). But, hey, Ballinger said the guy who raped a relative was just a “creep,” not a rapist. What’s the harm if another fetus is saved?

There’s more in the bill. But you get the continuing gist. Abortion legislation is about punishing and obstructing women to the maximum extent possible to prevent abortions, no matter the circumstance of the pregnancy, the risk to the mother or the fetal abnormality.

Cruel.

It’s a good moment to share that fine column by David Von Drehle, referenced in the Tweet at top. It makes the point that the rate of abortion has been declining steadily, including in pro-choice states, not so much because of punitive laws but because of acceptance and availability of reliable birth control. It’s a reality from which the anti-abortion legislature is disconnected. He writes: