Twenty-one states, led by Texas and Montana, filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for revoking a permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL pipeline. The complaint argues Biden exceeded his authority, and that the decision rests with Congress. https://t.co/RBjqu0nRKK — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 17, 2021



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined a lawsuit led by Texas to challenge President Biden’s cancellation of a permit for the Keystone pipeline to transport dangerous Canadian tar sands across sensitive farmland in the Great Plains.

What could possibly be wrong with taking a dangerous commodity from Canada — that Canadian’s don’t want to cross THEIR land — to ship it to Texas refineries to produce goods to sell to China. Even if farmers in Nebraska oppose it.

Advertisement

Oh, you say an Indian company with a low-pay outlet in Little Rock will make some of the pipe? Well, OK then.