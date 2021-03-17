Noted: U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, who wanted to prevent the Electoral College vote that put Joe Biden in the White House, has another anti-democratic fish to fry.

He’s signed on as a co-sponsor of a proposal to repeal the 23rd Amendment to the Constitution.

This would strip Washington, D.C. residents of their three Electoral College votes. It is just coincidental that the 46 percent Black city traditionally casts those votes for Democratic presidential candidates.

It’s not going anywhere, unlike the dozens of vote suppression bills pending in Republican-controlled state legislatures, including Arkansas.

Democrats are talking about statehood for D.C., so its residents could have the same rights afforded everyone else in the U.S. That won’t get any votes from the Arkansas delegation.