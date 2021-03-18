172 House Republicans voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2021

A law to discourage violence against women. A unanimous NO from the Arkansas House delegation, Republicans all — French Hill, Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman.

Advertisement

The legislation WAS approved by the House, 244-172, with 29 Republicans joining the majority.

VAWA enshrines legal protections for women who have experienced domestic and sexual violence. It was initially passed in 1994, championed by then-Senator Joe Biden, and was updated and reauthorized in 2000, 2005 and 2013. The bill expired at the end of 2018 due to a government shutdown and was briefly renewed by a resolution reopening the government, but expired again in February 2019. Mr. Biden made reauthorizing VAWA a key campaign promise before he was elected. …The current bill would expand victims services and reauthorize grant programs for the criminal justice response to domestic and sexual violence. It also includes provisions that would expand housing options for survivors, and end immunity for non-Native perpetrators of sexual violence on tribal lands.