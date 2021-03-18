It took eight years, but the state of Arkansas is prepared to make a token award of $100,000 to a family devastated by the failure of a Little Rock police dispatcher to properly handle a 911 call from a woman whose car slid into an icy pond in western Little Rock.

The case is that of Dayong Yang, making a last-ditch claim against the Department of Emergency Management, specifically for the estate of his 7-year-old son Le Yang, who died two years after being severely disabled by his exposure that day. His wife, Jinglei Yi died that day. Long legal action had held the city could not be sued for damages.

The Little Rock police dispatcher, Candace Middleton, failed to enter the call into the 911 system, delaying the arrival of emergency responders with boats to reach a partially submerged car as Yang and others looked on in horror for 30 minutes. The family won a $17 million verdict against Middleton, but she didn’t answer the suit and had no resources to pay. Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services settled its part of the case by paying $50,000.

The Claims Commission had initially ruled Emergency Management, though it funnels federal money to 911 systems, couldn’t be held liable for individual failures of 911 systems. The Claims Commission reheard a further legal appeal of this recently and reversed itself, recommending a $100,000 payment.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, in reporting the decision to Joint Budget today, explained that the commission felt like something should be provided for the family. There was no objection and the decision was approved by Joint Budget. Such recommendations are generally approved by the legislature.

Carter Stein, a lawyer with McMath Woods, has long pursued some measure of justice for the family. He pleaded the case to the Claims Commission.

