Arkansas has added 264 COVID-19 cases since yesterday, for a total of 328,045.
Deaths rose by 8 to 5,515.
Active cases fell by 66 to 2,734.
Hospitalizations today at 2 p.m. were 245, compared with 260 yesterday. Of those COVID-19 patients, 107 were in ICU.
I’ll have the daily summary and vaccination rundown when it arrives. UPDATE:
Said the governor:
Vaccinations are making a huge difference in Arkansas. As the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decrease, let’s double down on our efforts to get vaccinated if you are in priorities 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C