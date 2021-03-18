Arkansas has added 264 COVID-19 cases since yesterday, for a total of 328,045.

Deaths rose by 8 to 5,515.

Active cases fell by 66 to 2,734.

Hospitalizations today at 2 p.m. were 245, compared with 260 yesterday. Of those COVID-19 patients, 107 were in ICU.

I’ll have the daily summary and vaccination rundown when it arrives. UPDATE:

Said the governor: