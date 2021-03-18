There’s a good political story bubbling in Fayetteville, pitting the Republican majority on the Quorum Court against minority Democratic members of the county governing body.

A key episode is on the agenda tonight.

Democrats want to spend $4.5 million of federal COVID stimulus money as intended, to help people and businesses harmed by the pandemic. Republicans want to use the money in a way to “avoid expansion” of government. Sounds a lot like a sidestep of the federal law language preventing the use of the money to cut local taxes. Legality isn’t the point. Helping people is. Paying for county government operations with stimulus money to make up for tax shortfalls is not helping people. Splitting money between the chamber of commerce, food banks and the homeless sounds more like it (with my usual skepticism about corporate welfare for a chamber of commerce.)

I wish I had more time to delve into this. The longer-running context of the story includes, according to the Democrats, squelching of pubic comment by Democratic justices of the peace at meetings and general resistance by Republican officials to open government.

I can’t turn up local coverage of the spat, but I’m searching.

I like the GOP committee “instruction” of how JPs should vote. They tried that on Republicans in the state House yesterday on the school voucher vote. Nearly three dozen exhibited independence from party dictate.

Other ordinances on tonight’s agenda would provide almost $500,000 in federal money to the jail and sheriff’s budgets.