Rep. Ken Bragg, sponsor of the bill to more than double private school vouchers in Arkansas, told the Democrat-Gazette after the 44-52 defeat of the bill yesterday that he wouldn’t bring it up again.

Walton-backed forces are circulating messages about applying pressure on 12 legislators to get behind another vote this afternoon.

Advertisement

House convenes at 1 p.m. UPDATE: Nothing today. They apparently couldn’t muster the necessary votes. The House adjourned until next weekend. I’d guess 12 legislators will be handling some phone calls.

Advertisement

Laurie Lee works and has worked for a variety of so-called “reform” groups that work with Walton and similar financial support for their charter/voucher/anti-union school agenda.

Advertisement

Her Facebook page includes the following.

This text is also going around. I presume it has been shared with the 12.

Advertisement

The political threat yesterday in a Lee text message was explicit.

PS: A refresher course in the conflict of interest area from the AEA on Laurie Lee and Walton tentacles and her profit from school vouchers: