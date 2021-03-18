Another hint at a return to normalcy today from the Arkansas Supreme Court.

It is resuming deadlines for service of process, or legal papers, in legal actions.

On April 28, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we suspended until further notice the deadlines for service of process under Rule 4(i) of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure and Rule 3 of the Arkansas District Court Rules.

Because we are encouraged by the state’s recent downward trend in COVID-19 infections and by the increase in vaccinations, we announce the resumption of the deadlines for service of process under Rule 4(i) and Rule 3––effective immediately. As a transitional measure, we order that service of process for pending cases shall be made on a defendant by May 31, 2021, within the time remaining under Rule 4(i) (in circuit courts) or Rule 3 (in district courts), or within the time remaining under any order extending time for service, whichever is later.