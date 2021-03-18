The House Education Committee gave easy approval this morning to the legislation to prohibit transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.

Sponsor Rep. Sonia Barker, as was the case with lead sponsor Sen. Missy Irvin, could produce no examples of transgender girls participating in sports even as they depicted the bill as a cure to unfair competition.

Rep. Megan Godfrey opposed the legislation. As a former athlete and mother of a girl, she said she supported protecting women’s sports. But she said there was scant evidence of a general advantage for transgender girls; that the state and NCAA already have policies on such participation and that, while hate might not be intended, she could understand why transgender people feel hated and discriminated against by such “sweeping, exclusive” legislation. She said she’d have preferred an approach that developed a way to deal with special cases.

Lance Levar, an educator who works on school equity issues, also opposed the bill and the “circle of bullying” in the cluster of bills to discriminate against transgender children. He noted Rep. Mary Bentley “cherry-picking” a verse from the Old Testament to use the Bible as a “bludgeon” and legislation to deny children needed counseling. He said the bill quotes a researcher who says her work has been taken out of context who opposes such legislation. He said the science doesn’t support the bill. Rep. Gary Deffenbaugh took great offense that Levar would say the Bible would be used as a bludgeon.

Barker insisted you can’t have a “biological male compete in girls sports and have fairness.” Rep. Richard Womack said it was bullying for federal rules to allow transgender girls to compete in girls’ athletics.

The bill not only prohibits transgender participation, it allows a student or school to sue if harmed somehow by the participation of a trangender student. What that harm might be wasn’t made clear.

Irvin made a brief appearance to say she had a friend who referred her to a friend who was a transgender woman who supported her legislation. Rep. Gayla McKenzie said her constituents all supported the bill.

The bill passed on a voice vote.

UPDATE: By a vote of 32-1 (Stephanie Flower) the Senate approved the “conscience” bill that allows medical workers, facilities and insurance companies to refuse to provide services on account of moral objections. The hysteria over LGBT people is driving this, in addition to abortion and contraception.

The American Atheists offered comment:

