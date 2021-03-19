With the legislature off today, I have time to mention another worthy piece of legislation that seems unlikely to pass because a) it advances civil rights and b) it’s sponsored by a Democrat.

It is SB 577 by Sen. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock.

Couldn’t be simpler. It makes a two-word change in the state’s existing civil rights law, passed in 1993. The bill in its entirety:

The dinosaurs in the legislature might be OK with outlawing age discrimination. (Though they weren’t receptive two years ago to freeing judges from a retirement law that essentially forces judicial retirement at 70.)

But sex? Might that mean a legislator couldn’t refuse to hire, rent to or serve a transgender or gay person, as the federal courts have interpreted the word “sex”?

Thanks for trying, Sen. Tucker.

It might, at least, force some forthright admissions of the deep bias at the Capitol.