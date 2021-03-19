KARK reports on legislation proposed by Rep. David Whitaker (D-Fayetteville) to remove the star signifying the Confederacy from the Arkansas flag.

Dishonor the Lost Cause? Pass meaningful legislation sponsored by a Democrat? I’d have to say both are long shots at the Arkansas legislature. I’d give better odds to the Republican seg scion who is working to be sure monuments to the fight to preserve slavery can never be removed from the Capitol grounds. Whitaker’s bill might be marginally more likely to pass than the proposal from an African-American legislator to remove from the Arkansas Constitution the provision that still allows involuntary servitude (slavery) as punishment (think prison farms).

Last go-round of Civil War battles, amid much moaning from sons of slavery-defending veterans, legislation to keep the flag but simply change the wording in statute books on what the four stars represent was defeated. Whitaker’s solution is better and neater, to strip a star placed above all the others in 1924 during the Jim Crow movement to create eternal martyrs and heroes of traitors, cruel slavers and white supremacists. (Others might note that, even without the fourth star, the flag’s colors and design suggest Confederate flag roots.)

Given the legislature’s anti-minority leanings — vote suppression; the desire to prevent teaching about racial injustice and slavery; opposition to hate crime legislation — preserving the fourth start might be more in keeping with the state of the state.