Arkansas added 228 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, to 328,723.
Deaths rose by 14, to 5,529.
Active cases declined by 71.
The number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to drop — to 233 today from 245 yesterday.
The number of patients in ICU stands at 100, with 50 on ventilators.
Arkansas still continues to bring in more vaccine than it is distributing, with unused doses today nearing 700,000.
The governor said:
“Overall, total cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. We are working hard to immunize every eligible Arkansan. 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard have been deployed to assist with vaccinations in four public health regions as we close in on one-million vaccines. Let’s continue to work together on getting to the other side of this pandemic.”