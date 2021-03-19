Arkansas added 228 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, to 328,723.

Deaths rose by 14, to 5,529.

Advertisement

Active cases declined by 71.

The number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to drop — to 233 today from 245 yesterday.

Advertisement

The number of patients in ICU stands at 100, with 50 on ventilators.

Arkansas still continues to bring in more vaccine than it is distributing, with unused doses today nearing 700,000.

Advertisement

Here’s the daily summary:

The governor said: