The hate-fueled targeting of Asian-Americans is a real concern to all who value fairness, diversity and tolerance. Let’s be sure to recognize the important contributions Asian-Americans make in Arkansas. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 19, 2021

It’s nice to see Governor Hutchinson call out hatred toward Asian-Americans (and, I trust, all Asians, including non-citizens). It would have been nice had he spoken months ago, when the former president was trashing China and Chinese at every opportunity. He stirred enmity that may have contributed to the mass murder in Georgia.

You have to credit Hutchinson (and his son) for a willingness to do business with China and continuing to bonus China traveler Mike Preston, the state economic development leader, despite some cratered Chinese business deals and Sen. Trent Garner’s effort to shut the state’s China business development office (an idea with plenty of state legislative support.)

It wasn’t only the former president who referred incessantly to the China virus.

Sen. Tom Cotton has called it the China virus and Wuhan virus and even suggested it was engineered as a weapon by China. Other Arkansans in Congress beat up on China regularly. U.S. Rep. French Hill demonized China in campaign ads last year.

You won’t find a record of Reps. Steve Womack or Bruce Westerman talking warmly about China.

Rep. Rick Crawford?

This week, the Chinese Virus unleashed its effects in full force all over our country. People, businesses, small business owners, and our healthcare workers all started to experience its effects. As we all finish this Friday, let’s all work on thinking (1/3) — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) March 21, 2020

Still. Better late than never. Now if Hutchinson could put in a kind word for LGBT people and their hateful targeting by the Arkansas legislature before something awful happens. Caving on his hate crimes bill by excluding them would not be a good luck for a governor who claims to value diversity, fairness and tolerance.

Also, a statement from the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus of Arkansas: