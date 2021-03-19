Amanda Rapp, 40, of Russellville was sentenced Friday to 262 months, or more than 21 years, in federal prison for her part in two kidnappings by a white supremacist gang, the U.S. attorney announced.

Rapp, who pleaded guilty last October, was sentenced by federal Judge Brian Miller.

Advertisement

The release said Rapp was part of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang formed in prison that trafficked in methamphetamine in Pope County. It had been under investigation since 2016 in a federal operation named “To the Dirt,” an NAE slogan that meant members were members until they died.

The release continued:

Advertisement

In May 2017, Rapp and other NAE members and associates kidnapped two individuals who they suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, which violated the rules imposed by the leaders of NAE. The two victims were held against their will for over 24 hours, during which time NAE members and associates restrained the victims and assaulted them. During the kidnapping, one of the assailants heated a knife with a torch and placed the hot knife on the face of one of the victims, causing severe and permanent disfigurement.

She was among more than 50 people charged in 2019. Of 55 charged, 49 pleaded guilty and nine have been sentenced to terms ranging from 70 to 262 months. The others are awaiting trial.