Arkansas is joining the federal government in pushing the income tax return deadline to May 17.

From Governor Hutchinson:

Governor Asa Hutchinson, after consultation with the legislative leadership, has extended the deadline for filing state individual income tax until May 17, 2021, to coincide with the extended federal deadline.

“Pushing back the due date for state income tax is a simple way to help Arkansans in light of the extension of the federal tax deadline. ” Governor Hutchinson said. “The number of our COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decline, and Arkansas is quickly rebounding. As the economy and our unemployment rate continue to improve, we will do all we can to help Arkansans to recover during the public health crisis.”

On Wednesday, the United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced the deadline for filing federal income tax was being extended to May 17, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson issued a proclamation today to announce that he had signed Executive Order 21-06, which grants the extension for filing an Arkansas tax return or payment until May 17, 2021. The proclamation can be viewed HERE.