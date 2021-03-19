A headline this morning is worth noting:

According to a new report, Amazon has replaced Walmart as the top seller of clothing in the United States.

To reiterate my tiresome asterisk to the politicians patting themselves on the back because Amazon, in return for no corporate welfare, picked Little Rock/North Little Rock as a strategic location for a couple of its huge distribution centers to ship items it sells at retail online.

Amazon is NOT creating new clothing business. It is taking business away from not only Walmart but other brick-and-mortar retailers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and every other city in distribution centers’ service areas. It’s a zero-sum game at best. Or maybe worse when you consider bankrupt and/or abandoned shopping centers and the loss of community created by local merchants.