Here are the numbers. The shot surplus continues to grow. More clinics! More eligibility! More people who WANT the shot! The line is open.

PS: The governor emphasized the positive.

This is the first time since June 2020 hospitalizations have been below 200. This is a great development. What this really means is that Arkansans are working together to beat the pandemic. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing and chase COVID-19 out of Arkansas

Oh, and it’s Sunday and of course Asa turned up on a national TV show, CNN this time.

He defended signing an unconstitutional ban on abortion, a law soon to be enjoined by a federal judge, with legal fees mounting for the state. He defended letting the mask mandate expire. He’s a little worried that so many Arkies won’t get the vaccination. But, hey, it’s Darkansas. Trumplandia.

