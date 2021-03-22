The number of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by only 52 cases, the lowest increase in months.
The state added 5 deaths. Active cases fell by 246, to 2,332.
Advertisement
The hospitalization number continues to drop to 184 today, down from 192 yesterday. There are 71 COVID patients in ICU, with 42 on ventilators.
Here are the summaries (still running a huge vaccine surplus):
Advertisement
Said the governor:
Our COVID-19 numbers continue to decline from the week before. Today’s active cases are over 500 fewer than last week & hospitalizations are down by nearly 25% compared to last Monday. We continue to see the effects of our efforts in fighting this virus.