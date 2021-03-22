The number of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by only 52 cases, the lowest increase in months.

The state added 5 deaths. Active cases fell by 246, to 2,332.

The hospitalization number continues to drop to 184 today, down from 192 yesterday. There are 71 COVID patients in ICU, with 42 on ventilators.

Here are the summaries (still running a huge vaccine surplus):

Said the governor:

