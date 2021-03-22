The pre-print of my latest article, “Why Trump became a ‘Confederate’ President” is out today in The Forum. Includes model predicting white vote for Trump in 2020 including modern sexism, racial resentment, & Christian nationalism. https://t.co/ItJXIySqeX — Angie Maxwell (@AngieMaxwell1) March 22, 2021

Short answer from the University of Arkansas’s Angie Maxwell:

Advertisement

Racism, sexism and ‘Christian’ nationalism.

Sorry, her article is behind a paywall. But I’m happy to see a continuation of the theme in Maxwell’s book with Todd Shields, “The Long Southern Strategy: How Chasing White Voters in the South Changed American Politics.”