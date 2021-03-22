… it’s often a safe bet somebody’s freedom is about to be abridged.

Prove me wrong Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

She’s scheduled a Capitol news conference today to announce the “Faith Family Freedom Act.” No further details given.

The linkage of faith and freedom should give all freedom-loving people pause.

In the name of religious freedom, Arkansas already has a number laws on the books or pending that abridge women’s medical autonomy and allow discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, health services and sports participation against disfavored types of people. I’m not sure what’s left to protect. Guns are already OK in church and they enjoy tax exemptions. What’s left in the faith and freedom realm? We’ll find out at 12:30 p.m. today.

Rutledge at least is focusing on Arkansas legislation, unlike the Republican gubernatorial front-runner, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has been campaigning (sequestered from reporters) to protect U.S. borders and stand up to the radical liberals who so dominate politics.

Speaking of which: The Sanders camp continues to bubble with talk of forcing Rutledge out of the governor’s race to clear the path for Huckabee Redux. Why not lieutenant governor, a job with no responsibilities? Or Supreme Court, with three seats up next year? High pay, summer off, no need to travel to Little Rock any longer for weekly conferences, law clerks to do the research and write opinions, plenty of Republican pals on board to chat with? For now, at least, she seems intent on sticking with the race for governor.