How low can Arkansas go?

The legislature is a House vote away from ratifying Sen. Missy Irvin’s legislation to ban transgender girls from participating in girls/women’s athletics, grade school through college. No case of such participation, or attempted participation, has been adopted in Arkansas.

But fear, loathing and misunderstanding of transgender people is the flavor of the day in national Republican politics, with similar legislation underway in several dozen states.

Here’s where South Dakota, of all places, stands to make Arkansas look even crueler.

Gov. Kristi Noem (if you don’t know her, Google her. She’s sort of a female Trump.) has told the South Dakota legislature she won’t sign a transgender athletics ban because it applies to college athletics. She wants it clarified to specifically apply only through high school. Arkansas’s law specifically covers colleges and even private schools that compete against public schools.

The problem:

But amid concerns over economic backlash and the potential for South Dakota to lose sanctioned sporting events like NCAA tournaments, Noem is sending the bill back to the Legislature. “Unfortunately, as I have studied this legislation and conferred with legal experts over the past several days, I have become concerned that this bill’s vague and overly broad language could have significant unintended consequences,” Noem said in a letter sent to media and legislators.

The South Dakota law, by the way, applies to both transgender boys and girls. They may compete only against those whose gender matches that on their birth certificate. So a transgender boy would have to compete against girls.

Sponsors of the South Dakota legislation are opposed to Noem’s proposal to use a process under South Dakota law that provides a means to alter the form of legislation after passage.

Irvin’s bill is on the House calendar today. Amid Razorback basketball mania, could the possibility of losing NCAA competition because of discriminatory legislation slow its final passage? Might Governor Hutchinson express concern?

I suspect I know the answer.

