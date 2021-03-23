

Filed this week: HB 1823 to rename the Toltec Mounds Archaeological Park near Scott the Chief Heckaton Archaeological State Park.

It would be named for the Quapaw chief who signed 19th-century treaties with the U.S. that ceded land in Arkansas to the United States and reserved land for the Quapaws in what is now their tribal home in Oklahoma.

The series of mounds once were attributed to Toltec people of Mexico, but the bill notes:

Archaeologists from the Smithsonian Institution’s Bureau of Ethnology in 1883 proved that the indigenous ancestors of regional Native Americans had built these mounds for religious, political, and ceremonial purposes; The name “Arkansas” derives from the indigenous word “Arkansea”, used to describe the Quapaw Nation of Indians who once occupied this region of the land.

Arkansas is dotted with Quapaw sites. It is also now home to the nation’s Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff.

The Toltec Park site was declared a sacred site by the Quapaw Tribe in 2000. The state acknowledged linkage following study of remains and funeral objects in 2003. The tribe and state negotiated an agreement to establish a cemetery at the park for the reburial of human remains and funerary objects recovered from the Arkansas River valley.

More here on the park.