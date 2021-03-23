Arkansas will get $2.77 million in a $188 million settlement reached by 47 states and the District of Columbia with Boston Scientific Corporation of deceptive marketing of surgical mesh.

The lawsuit said the company hadn’t adequately told of the risks of the product used in surgery to treat incontinence. Two previous settlements by states over marketing had produced settlements of $117 million and $60 million with other manufacturers. Reuters reports that damages of as much as $11 billion may ultimately be paid to women who suffered damages.

The settlement with Boston Scientific, in addition to payments to the states, requires new standards in marketing, training and clinical trials, according to a release from the Arkansas attorney general’s office.