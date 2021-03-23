Governor Hutchinson’s weekly briefing on COVID-19 brought another day of relatively modest growth of COVID cases, but he acknowledged he was not happy with the speed of distribution of the vaccine.

The state continues to fall farther behind when comparing shots given with doses received. And he said he expected a new shipment next week, federal officials have said. The surplus is now over 800,000 doses even if you anticipate using 316,000 for the second shot for some.

He said he hoped more would get the vaccine. He didn’t mention calling out the National Guard or taking other steps for mass clinics. It was announced that all veterans, regardless of age, are eligible for shots.

Why not reopen shots to all, the governor was asked.

Governor said there are parts of the state where people can’t get appointments, particularly Northwest Arkansas, and he wants such backlogs addressed. “We want to get a greater percent of those in 1C done before we move on, but stay tuned. I believe we’ll be able to move in that direction in the near future.”

He and Health Director Jose Romero warned spring breakers to be careful. Get tested for symptoms, wear masks and keep distance. Romero said he feared complacency bred by low numbers had contributed to a reluctance to get vaccinated.

A sufficient number vaccinated is required for a full, safe reopening of the state, Romero said.

Hutchinson said he still expected the so-called masked mandate will end March 31. It has never been truly enforced and is respected some places better than others. He said it would remain a prerogative of business to set their own rules.

Q&A

He was asked about concerns for the state’s image given the batch of bills that discriminate against LGBT people, particularly transgender houth.

Hutchinson said “a lot of accommodations” had been made in the bills. But he said the bill to prohibit transgender girls in sports “made sense” and “seemed like a worthwhile objective.” He added, “If there are NCAA issues, I’d like to know about it.” He said he’s still reviewing the bill.

He said he wanted people to have equal treatment under the law and one good way to do that would be to pass a hate crime bill. That won’t pass if it provides protection for LGBT people.

In short, Hutchinson would not criticize the pile of hate bills coming out of this legislature. Asked specifically about the bill that allows health providers to refuse services on a moral basis, he defended it, saying it had been improved over a previous version by allowing refusal to provide a service rather than a refusal to serve a specific person. That can easily be a distinction without a difference.

He was asked about 25,000 people unable to get unemployment benefits, some waiting for six to eight months. He continued a familiar alibi — the delay is a result of a necessary process to avoid fraudulent claims. He said the state has “a plan to accelerate claims.” They’ve been saying that for months.