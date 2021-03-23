Andrew DeMillo of the Associated Press reports that Governor Hutchinson has vetoed the bill requiring the state to refund fines imposed on businesses for violating COVID-19 safety rules.

A majority vote of the House and Senate would be required to override the veto.

The cumulative fines were a relative pittance: $38,000 by Alcoholic Beverage Control against bars and restaurants for not enforcing mask and distancing rules.

His veto message echoed what he’s said previously about the legislation:

“The only message sent by this bill is that the rule of law does not matter. It is an affront to those citizens who diligently followed health and safety directives to protect themselves and their fellow Arkansans.”

The governor has made clear that the mask “mandate” will expire March 31. Some businesses say they intend to continue to enforce the rule. Don’t tell Robin Lundstrum. She and Sullivan and them probably can come up with a bill prohibiting such rules by businesses.