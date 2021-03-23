It was not OK with the freedom-loving Arkansas legislature for the governor to set widely ignored rules on COVID-19 prevention.

So it strikes me just a slight bit funny that this same bunch wants to set some COVID rules for private business. Of the wrong sort, of course.

Advertisement

It’s HB 1547, supported by the usual gang of right-wingers in the House and Senate, to prohibit mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19.

Public and private schools and daycares couldn’t require it of children or employees.

Advertisement

And that’s not all. No private business could require vaccinations as a condition of employment. Nor could they be hostile toward or deny a promotion or pay raise to someone who refuses to get a shot. IF someone gets sick from exposure on-premises, however, the employer is exempt from a liability lawsuit.

I am thankful, I guess, that they aren’t trying to appeal he part of the statute requiring shots for polio and other diseases to go to school.

Advertisement

Lead sponsor in the House is Rep. Robin Lundstrum, a leader of the anti-freedom caucus. They believe freedom is just another word that the legislature may ignore when it comes to things they don’t like: women’s medical rights; non-discrimination against sexual minorities; parental control of treatment for transgender children; safe rental property; teaching of topics unflattering to their ideology in school; collective bargaining. To name a few.

The bill’s on the House public health committee agenda after House adjournment this afternoon.