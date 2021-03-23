Since I mentioned last week the effort led by unions to do something about safety issues created by lengthening trains, I need to mention how that turned out:

Surprise: The railroad/business lobby defeated Rep. Vivian Flowers’ HB 1631, even though she chewed them up on the merits.

It was a safety bill, not a bill bearing on competitiveness of rail shipping, she emphasized. Three-mile-long trains are too long for available sidings. Trains block rural crossings for extended periods. That can be a health hazard (a heart patient died in Louisiana because a railroad wouldn’t clear a crossing for an ambulance, according to a pending lawsuit.) The longer trains also are subject to more derailments, according to federal data, Flowers said. State law does allow the state to regulate trains, but the railroads are a mighty lobbying force and that was in evidence today.

The railroads naturally say safety is their top concern. But they the lengthened trains, Flowers noted, before investing in infrastructure, such as sidings, or better communication systems among the crews that staff the trains.

Flowers picked up some support from a rural legislator or two, which I guess counts as a victory against one or the most entrenched business lobbies in the Arkansas Capitol. Score one for the Choo Choo Room crowd.